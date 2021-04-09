Market cap of South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] reaches 2.40B – now what?

South Jersey Industries Inc. [NYSE: SJI] gained 2.58% on the last trading session, reaching $24.25 price per share at the time. The company report on March 26, 2021 that South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas launched Conserve, a new online resource to help customers save energy and money.

Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco (609) 561-9000 ext. 4262.

South Jersey Industries Inc. represents 100.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.40 billion with the latest information. SJI stock price has been found in the range of $23.60 to $24.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, SJI reached a trading volume of 3638304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJI shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for South Jersey Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for South Jersey Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on SJI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for South Jersey Industries Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for SJI stock

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.71. With this latest performance, SJI shares dropped by -14.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.35 for South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.21, while it was recorded at 23.30 for the last single week of trading, and 22.61 for the last 200 days.

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.53 and a Gross Margin at +18.31. South Jersey Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.28.

Return on Total Capital for SJI is now 5.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.79. Additionally, SJI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 167.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] managed to generate an average of $141,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.South Jersey Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, South Jersey Industries Inc. posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for South Jersey Industries Inc. go to 4.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]

There are presently around $2,179 million, or 93.00% of SJI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,831,677, which is approximately 5.408% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 14,006,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $339.67 million in SJI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $268.7 million in SJI stock with ownership of nearly 2.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in South Jersey Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in South Jersey Industries Inc. [NYSE:SJI] by around 8,062,440 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 4,555,476 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 77,225,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,843,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 553,849 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,038,267 shares during the same period.