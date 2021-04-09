Market cap of Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] reaches 41.53M – now what?

Safe-T Group Ltd [NASDAQ: SFET] gained 17.78% or 0.24 points to close at $1.59 with a heavy trading volume of 83891698 shares. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Safe-T’s Zero Trust Network Access Solutions Added as an Approved Vendor to NASA’s Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement Contract Vehicle.

The Addition Represents Safe-T’s First Channel Partner Achievement Through North American Lead Distributor, Philemon Security USA, Targeting $92 Billion Government IT Sector.

Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, announced that its ZoneZero® solution, developed by its wholly owned subsidiary, Safe-T Data A.R Ltd., had been successfully added to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement contract vehicle (SEWP-V). The inclusion of Safe-T’s solutions to the SEWP vehicle was made possible by its lead distributor in North America, Philemon Security USA, through its channel partners.

It opened the trading session at $1.67, the shares rose to $1.80 and dropped to $1.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SFET points out that the company has recorded 54.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -76.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, SFET reached to a volume of 83891698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe-T Group Ltd is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81.

Trading performance analysis for SFET stock

Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.78. With this latest performance, SFET shares gained by 8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.99 for Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6890, while it was recorded at 1.4360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3976 for the last 200 days.

Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] shares currently have an operating margin of -168.38 and a Gross Margin at +43.14. Safe-T Group Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.56.

Return on Total Capital for SFET is now -62.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.09. Additionally, SFET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] managed to generate an average of -$481,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

An analysis of insider ownership at Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of SFET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFET stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 43,752, which is approximately 144.972% of the company’s market cap and around 9.99% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 24,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in SFET stocks shares; and HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $22000.0 in SFET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Safe-T Group Ltd [NASDAQ:SFET] by around 84,570 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 53,226 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 8,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFET stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,678 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,600 shares during the same period.