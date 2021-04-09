Market cap of Rice Acquisition Corp. [RICE] reaches 454.85M – now what?

Rice Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: RICE] surged by $5.22 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.91 during the day while it closed the day at $15.32. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Rice Acquisition Corp. to Combine Aria Energy and Archaea Energy into the Industry-Leading Renewable Natural Gas Platform.

Combined company is a proven and profitable business with estimated 2021 EBITDA of $65 million, which is expected to grow to $327 million in 2024.

Expect to contract 60-70% of renewable natural gas volumes under 10-20 year, fixed-price arrangements with investment-grade buyers.

The market cap for RICE stock reached $454.85 million, with 29.66 million shares outstanding and 17.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 120.53K shares, RICE reached a trading volume of 119529010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rice Acquisition Corp. [RICE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rice Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.66 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

RICE stock trade performance evaluation

Rice Acquisition Corp. [RICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.53.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.32 for Rice Acquisition Corp. [RICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.96, while it was recorded at 11.16 for the last single week of trading.

Rice Acquisition Corp. [RICE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rice Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rice Acquisition Corp. [RICE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rice Acquisition Corp. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RICE.

Rice Acquisition Corp. [RICE]: Insider Ownership positions

14 institutional holders increased their position in Rice Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:RICE] by around 3,346,585 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,346,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RICE stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,346,585 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.