Market cap of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] reaches 211.62M – now what?

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [NYSE: OSG] gained 11.06% on the last trading session, reaching $2.51 price per share at the time. The company report on April 7, 2021 that Overseas Shipholding Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”), a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Highlights.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. represents 90.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $211.62 million with the latest information. OSG stock price has been found in the range of $2.34 to $2.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 638.34K shares, OSG reached a trading volume of 1705578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

Trading performance analysis for OSG stock

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.84. With this latest performance, OSG shares gained by 7.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.16 for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.22, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading, and 2.15 for the last 200 days.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.43 and a Gross Margin at +16.22. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.44.

Return on Total Capital for OSG is now 3.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 206.49. Additionally, OSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG] managed to generate an average of $12,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [OSG]

There are presently around $109 million, or 49.40% of OSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSG stocks are: CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 8,908,857, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 6,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.81 million in OSG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.9 million in OSG stock with ownership of nearly -0.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. [NYSE:OSG] by around 4,737,683 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 3,364,488 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 35,147,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,249,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSG stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,895,410 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,618,222 shares during the same period.