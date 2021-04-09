Market cap of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] reaches 63.45M – now what?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: BHAT] price plunged by -4.11 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology to Host Earnings Call.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Second Half Earnings call to be held on April 8, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76017.

A sum of 1765654 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.53M shares. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares reached a high of $1.48 and dropped to a low of $1.35 until finishing in the latest session at $1.40.

Guru’s Opinion on Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

BHAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, BHAT shares gained by 3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.75 for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4152, while it was recorded at 1.4120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1376 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.78 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.07.

Return on Total Capital for BHAT is now 22.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.79. Additionally, BHAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.90% of BHAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHAT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 541,900, which is approximately 10.637% of the company’s market cap and around 50.34% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 164,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in BHAT stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $45000.0 in BHAT stock with ownership of nearly -79.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:BHAT] by around 120,087 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 195,619 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 465,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 781,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHAT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,117 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 67,400 shares during the same period.