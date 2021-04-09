Market Analysts see Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] gaining to $19.50. Time to buy?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE: TAK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.50%. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Takeda Hosts Wave 1 Pipeline Market Call.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) announced that it will host a conference call on April 6, 2021 to provide updates on select New Molecular Entities (NMEs) in its Wave 1 pipeline portfolio. With several NME regulatory filings expected by year-end FY2021, the company will outline plans for organic and sustainable revenue growth over the next several years.

DateApril 6, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, TAK stock rose by 11.87%. The one-year Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.35. The average equity rating for TAK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.67 billion, with 3.15 billion shares outstanding and 3.13 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, TAK stock reached a trading volume of 4836953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $22.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.50. With this latest performance, TAK shares dropped by -4.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.49 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.02, while it was recorded at 18.06 for the last single week of trading, and 17.93 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.19 and a Gross Margin at +54.37. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.34.

Return on Total Capital for TAK is now 2.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.65. Additionally, TAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] managed to generate an average of $931,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited go to 0.58%.

Positions in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE:TAK] by around 14,637,184 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 12,456,382 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 82,685,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,779,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAK stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,173,969 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,973,387 shares during the same period.