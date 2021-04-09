Market Analysts see NETSTREIT Corp. [NTST] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

NETSTREIT Corp. [NYSE: NTST] gained 5.44% on the last trading session, reaching $20.16 price per share at the time. The company report on April 8, 2021 that NETSTREIT Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock.

NETSTREIT Corp. (the “Company”) announced that it has priced a public offering of 9,491,903 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.65 per share. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,423,785 shares of common stock. The offering was upsized from the previously announced public offering of 8,000,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on April 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to contribute the net proceeds of this offering to its operating partnership in exchange for Class A limited partnership units in the operating partnership, and the operating partnership intends to use approximately $13.0 million of the net proceeds to repay borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility that were drawn after December 31, 2020 to fund acquisitions of properties and the remainder for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisition of properties in the Company’s pipeline.

NETSTREIT Corp. represents 28.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $575.16 million with the latest information. NTST stock price has been found in the range of $19.94 to $20.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 235.35K shares, NTST reached a trading volume of 3721449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTST shares is $21.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for NETSTREIT Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2020, representing the official price target for NETSTREIT Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on NTST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NETSTREIT Corp. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTST in the course of the last twelve months was 82.17.

Trading performance analysis for NTST stock

NETSTREIT Corp. [NTST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.03. With this latest performance, NTST shares gained by 14.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.88% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.50 for NETSTREIT Corp. [NTST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.03, while it was recorded at 19.01 for the last single week of trading.

NETSTREIT Corp. [NTST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NETSTREIT Corp. [NTST] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.07 and a Gross Margin at +47.29. NETSTREIT Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.20.

Return on Total Capital for NTST is now 0.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NETSTREIT Corp. [NTST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.24. Additionally, NTST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NETSTREIT Corp. [NTST] managed to generate an average of $38,421 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

NETSTREIT Corp. [NTST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NETSTREIT Corp. go to 29.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NETSTREIT Corp. [NTST]

There are presently around $496 million, or 86.70% of NTST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTST stocks are: TILDEN PARK MANAGEMENT I LLC with ownership of 2,784,809, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,708,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.61 million in NTST stocks shares; and LONG POND CAPITAL, LP, currently with $54.61 million in NTST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NETSTREIT Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in NETSTREIT Corp. [NYSE:NTST] by around 4,660,952 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,957,114 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 18,000,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,618,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTST stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,051,300 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 85,405 shares during the same period.