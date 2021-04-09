Market Analysts see Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] price surged by 2.29 percent to reach at $0.56. The company report on April 9, 2021 that Levi Strauss & Co. Reports First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Reported Net Revenues of $1.3 Billion were down 13 percent.

Diluted EPS was $0.35; Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.34.

A sum of 3875496 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.36M shares. Levi Strauss & Co. shares reached a high of $25.24 and dropped to a low of $24.02 until finishing in the latest session at $25.02.

The one-year LEVI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.77. The average equity rating for LEVI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $20 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $23, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on LEVI stock. On November 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LEVI shares from 18 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEVI in the course of the last twelve months was 36.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

LEVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.64. With this latest performance, LEVI shares gained by 0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.86 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.01, while it was recorded at 24.30 for the last single week of trading, and 17.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Levi Strauss & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.61 and a Gross Margin at +54.13. Levi Strauss & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.86.

Return on Total Capital for LEVI is now 4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.68. Additionally, LEVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] managed to generate an average of -$8,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

LEVI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Levi Strauss & Co. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to -3.00%.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,573 million, or 81.40% of LEVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEVI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,984,744, which is approximately 1.762% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 6,092,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.43 million in LEVI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $128.12 million in LEVI stock with ownership of nearly 7.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Levi Strauss & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE:LEVI] by around 17,687,865 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 3,769,827 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 41,414,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,871,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEVI stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,610,662 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,258,444 shares during the same period.