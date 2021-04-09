Market Analysts see Genprex Inc. [GNPX] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ: GNPX] traded at a high on 04/08/21, posting a 19.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.87. The company report on April 5, 2021 that Genprex to Present at the 2021 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean.

Company overview to highlight novel gene therapies for cancer and diabetes.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, announced that its Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Michael Redman, will present at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean, which will take place virtually April 6-9, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3447015 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Genprex Inc. stands at 9.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.99%.

The market cap for GNPX stock reached $215.21 million, with 39.67 million shares outstanding and 33.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, GNPX reached a trading volume of 3447015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genprex Inc. [GNPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNPX shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Genprex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Genprex Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genprex Inc. is set at 0.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has GNPX stock performed recently?

Genprex Inc. [GNPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.99. With this latest performance, GNPX shares gained by 2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.86 for Genprex Inc. [GNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.27, while it was recorded at 4.33 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GNPX is now -105.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genprex Inc. [GNPX] managed to generate an average of -$1,495,231 per employee.Genprex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 61.50 and a Current Ratio set at 68.10.

Earnings analysis for Genprex Inc. [GNPX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genprex Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNPX.

Insider trade positions for Genprex Inc. [GNPX]

There are presently around $34 million, or 16.30% of GNPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNPX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,965,969, which is approximately 3.064% of the company’s market cap and around 17.46% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,409,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.87 million in GNPX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.16 million in GNPX stock with ownership of nearly 46.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genprex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ:GNPX] by around 2,216,283 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 207,987 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 4,576,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,000,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNPX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,510,232 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 92,802 shares during the same period.