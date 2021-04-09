Immutep Limited [IMMP] is 12.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Immutep Limited [NASDAQ: IMMP] price surged by 11.32 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Immutep Achieves Fast Track Designation From US FDA For Efti, A Soluble Lag-3 Protein, In First Line Recurrent/Metastatic Head & Neck Cancer.

Fast Track designation opens the potential for expedited development and review with the US FDA.

Fast Track was granted based on the promising data package from Immutep, including from Immutep’s Phase II TACTI-002 trial (Keynote-798) in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

A sum of 14076080 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.58M shares. Immutep Limited shares reached a high of $3.65 and dropped to a low of $3.32 until finishing in the latest session at $3.54.

Guru’s Opinion on Immutep Limited [IMMP]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Immutep Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2018, representing the official price target for Immutep Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immutep Limited is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.99.

IMMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Immutep Limited [IMMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.31. With this latest performance, IMMP shares gained by 38.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 391.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.11 for Immutep Limited [IMMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Immutep Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Immutep Limited [IMMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -284.85. Immutep Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.90.

Return on Total Capital for IMMP is now -57.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.28. Additionally, IMMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 119.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 108.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Immutep Limited [IMMP] Insider Position Details

Positions in Immutep Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Immutep Limited [NASDAQ:IMMP] by around 196,085 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 38,436 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 14,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMMP stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,062 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 38,436 shares during the same period.