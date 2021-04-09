Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX] fell -36.40% so far this year. What now?

Homology Medicines Inc. [NASDAQ: FIXX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -22.80% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.63%. The company report on April 7, 2021 that Homology Medicines Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering for proceeds of approximately $50.0 million, before deducting estimated offering expenses payable by Homology. Homology also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $7.5 million of shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Homology.

BTIG is the sole book-running manager for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about April 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, FIXX stock dropped by -58.55%. The average equity rating for FIXX stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $354.62 million, with 48.05 million shares outstanding and 37.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 380.73K shares, FIXX stock reached a trading volume of 6111274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Homology Medicines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Homology Medicines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $30, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on FIXX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Homology Medicines Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIXX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 131.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40.

FIXX Stock Performance Analysis:

Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.63. With this latest performance, FIXX shares dropped by -23.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIXX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.12 for Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.19, while it was recorded at 9.03 for the last single week of trading, and 11.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Homology Medicines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4820.98. Homology Medicines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4762.92.

Return on Total Capital for FIXX is now -55.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.88. Additionally, FIXX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX] managed to generate an average of -$627,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Homology Medicines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

FIXX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Homology Medicines Inc. posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIXX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Homology Medicines Inc. go to -9.40%.

Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $222 million, or 73.10% of FIXX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIXX stocks are: 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,535,919, which is approximately -18.064% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 3,441,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.71 million in FIXX stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $23.12 million in FIXX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Homology Medicines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Homology Medicines Inc. [NASDAQ:FIXX] by around 3,058,945 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 6,970,873 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 20,865,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,895,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIXX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 490,985 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,889,645 shares during the same period.