GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] is 12.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] plunged by -$0.58 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.61 during the day while it closed the day at $11.97. The company report on April 2, 2021 that GrafTech Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) will hold its First Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and current business initiatives.

These financial results will be released on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at http://ir.graftech.com.

GrafTech International Ltd. stock has also loss -2.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EAF stock has inclined by 4.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 66.95% and gained 12.29% year-on date.

The market cap for EAF stock reached $3.13 billion, with 267.94 million shares outstanding and 267.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, EAF reached a trading volume of 2203021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAF shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2020, representing the official price target for GrafTech International Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $14, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on EAF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrafTech International Ltd. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

EAF stock trade performance evaluation

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, EAF shares dropped by -0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.17 for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.79, while it was recorded at 12.42 for the last single week of trading, and 8.87 for the last 200 days.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.69 and a Gross Margin at +53.57. GrafTech International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.48.

Return on Total Capital for EAF is now 52.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.15. Additionally, EAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 130.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 99.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] managed to generate an average of $338,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.GrafTech International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GrafTech International Ltd. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrafTech International Ltd. go to -5.87%.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,029 million, or 96.20% of EAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAF stocks are: BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 147,742,570, which is approximately -14.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,010,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.83 million in EAF stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $106.66 million in EAF stock with ownership of nearly 649.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrafTech International Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE:EAF] by around 33,549,775 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 37,071,555 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 182,448,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,070,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAF stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,841,050 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,598,061 shares during the same period.