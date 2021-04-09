Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock [ULCC] is 12.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: ULCC] surged by $0.67 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $21.5096 during the day while it closed the day at $21.25. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Frontier Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (“Frontier”) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $19.00 per share. The offering consists of 15 million shares of common stock offered by Frontier and 15 million shares of common stock to be sold by certain of Frontier’s existing stockholders. A selling stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 4.5 million shares of common stock from such selling stockholder at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. Frontier will receive net proceeds of approximately $266 million after deducting the underwriting discount and commissions and estimated offering expenses. Frontier will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 1, 2021 under the ticker symbol “ULCC.” The offering is expected to close on April 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The market cap for ULCC stock reached $4.57 billion, with 215.08 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, ULCC reached a trading volume of 5050657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock [ULCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.00 and a Gross Margin at -31.76. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.00.

Return on Total Capital for ULCC is now -15.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock [ULCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 842.58. Additionally, ULCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 675.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Common Stock [ULCC] managed to generate an average of -$44,955 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.