Four Seasons Education [Cayman] Inc. [FEDU] Stock trading around $1.21 per share: What’s Next?

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: FEDU] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.34 during the day while it closed the day at $1.21. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Four Seasons Education Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (“Four Seasons Education” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FEDU), a leading Shanghai-based educational company dedicated to providing comprehensive after-school education services with a focus on high-quality math education, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2021, ended November 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. stock has also loss -22.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FEDU stock has inclined by 10.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 57.76% and gained 12.04% year-on date.

The market cap for FEDU stock reached $60.17 million, with 46.26 million shares outstanding and 13.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, FEDU reached a trading volume of 1811502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Four Seasons Education [Cayman] Inc. [FEDU]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

FEDU stock trade performance evaluation

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. [FEDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.93. With this latest performance, FEDU shares dropped by -12.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.73 for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. [FEDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5428, while it was recorded at 1.3140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1424 for the last 200 days.

Four Seasons Education [Cayman] Inc. [FEDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. [FEDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.70 and a Gross Margin at +48.35. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.14.

Return on Total Capital for FEDU is now 1.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. [FEDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.81. Additionally, FEDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. [FEDU] managed to generate an average of -$17,334 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 350.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Four Seasons Education [Cayman] Inc. [FEDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.90% of FEDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FEDU stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 1,808,930, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.73% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 167,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in FEDU stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $3000.0 in FEDU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:FEDU] by around 49,026 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 630,208 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,299,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,979,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FEDU stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,726 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 630,208 shares during the same period.