For Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV], Analyst sees a rise to $41. What next?

Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE: AIV] traded at a low on 04/08/21, posting a -3.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.22. The company report on April 9, 2021 that Apartment Income REIT Corp. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) will release First Quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, April 29, 2021 after the market closes. The First Quarter 2021 earnings conference call will be conducted on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3158528 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Apartment Investment and Management Company stands at 2.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.01%.

The market cap for AIV stock reached $907.37 million, with 148.68 million shares outstanding and 147.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, AIV reached a trading volume of 3158528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]?

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Apartment Investment and Management Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $40 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Apartment Investment and Management Company stock. On September 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AIV shares from 48 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apartment Investment and Management Company is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

How has AIV stock performed recently?

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, AIV shares gained by 26.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.16 for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.25, while it was recorded at 6.35 for the last single week of trading, and 4.32 for the last 200 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.29 and a Gross Margin at +7.90. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.33.

Return on Total Capital for AIV is now 0.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.61. Additionally, AIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] managed to generate an average of -$96,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Earnings analysis for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apartment Investment and Management Company posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -71.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apartment Investment and Management Company go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]

There are presently around $899 million, or 95.00% of AIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIV stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,840,632, which is approximately 8698.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,387,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.81 million in AIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $68.06 million in AIV stock with ownership of nearly 7.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE:AIV] by around 66,385,798 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 41,774,773 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 36,331,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,492,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIV stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,335,901 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 29,495,250 shares during the same period.