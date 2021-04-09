Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Is Currently 7.00 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.89%. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Endeavour Silver Produces 1,048,100 oz Silver and 11,109 oz Gold for 1.9 Million oz Silver Equivalents in Q1, 2021.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) reports production of 1,048,100 silver ounces (oz) and 11,109 gold oz in Q1, 2021, for silver equivalent (AgEq) production of 1.9 million oz at an 80:1 silver:gold ratio. Silver production increased 22% and gold production increased 31% compared to Q1, 2020, due primarily to higher ore grades mined and processed.

2021 First Quarter Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, EXK stock rose by 316.67%. The one-year Endeavour Silver Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -23.04. The average equity rating for EXK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $822.36 million, with 157.59 million shares outstanding and 156.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, EXK stock reached a trading volume of 3839660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. On November 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for EXK shares from 3.25 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXK in the course of the last twelve months was 60.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

EXK Stock Performance Analysis:

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.89. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 316.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.39 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.54, while it was recorded at 5.24 for the last single week of trading, and 4.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endeavour Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.37 and a Gross Margin at +11.49. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.84.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.77. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] managed to generate an average of $1,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

EXK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXK.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $184 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 9,518,092, which is approximately 14.101% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 3,687,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.28 million in EXK stocks shares; and MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS (UK) LTD, currently with $18.07 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 8,560,170 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,436,976 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 22,472,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,469,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,381,716 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 601,930 shares during the same period.