Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ] is -2.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ: DOGZ] price surged by 9.89 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Dogness Reports 24X Surge in China e-Commerce Sales; Led by Expanded Smart Pet Product Line.

Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, reported its e-commerce sales in China increased 24 times for calendar year 2020, as compared to calendar year 2019, led by the Company’s expanded smart pet product line.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, “We established Dogness as a leading brand for pet parents seeking innovative, high-quality products, including our expanded line of enhanced pet IoT solutions and smart products. Our focus on pet health and wellness gives us a competitive advantage, with our smart pet feeder ranked in the category’s Top 3, and high demand for our smart drinking fountains, leashes, collars and broader product line. We benefitted from our integrated distribution network, which was able to support the surge in e-commerce demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, we are far outpacing the overall market, with our online sales in China in calendar year 2020 increasing approximately 2,400 percent, compared to approximately 2 percent overall growth for China’s urban pet market (dog and cat).”.

A sum of 14505641 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.75M shares. Dogness (International) Corporation shares reached a high of $2.54 and dropped to a low of $1.93 until finishing in the latest session at $2.06.

Guru’s Opinion on Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dogness (International) Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOGZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

DOGZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.45. With this latest performance, DOGZ shares gained by 11.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOGZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.86 for Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.00, while it was recorded at 1.88 for the last single week of trading, and 1.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dogness [International] Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.66 and a Gross Margin at +12.47. Dogness (International) Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.03.

Return on Total Capital for DOGZ is now -11.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.95. Additionally, DOGZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] managed to generate an average of -$30,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Dogness (International) Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ] Insider Position Details

2 institutional holders increased their position in Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ:DOGZ] by around 34,129 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 15,693 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 15,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOGZ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,129 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 14,351 shares during the same period.