Credit Suisse lifts Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] price surged by 1.72 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Santander Holdings USA, Inc. and Santander Consumer USA Inc. Confirm Termination of Written Agreement with Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (“SHUSA”) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) (“SC”), confirmed that the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System has authorized the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston to terminate its Written Agreement dated March 21, 2017, with SHUSA and SC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Santander Consumer USA Inc.

Since 2015, SHUSA and SC have made significant progress in strengthening board oversight, compliance, risk management, capital planning and liquidity risk management. The 2017 Written Agreement required Santander to strengthen risk management across Santander US, and its termination demonstrates the progress Santander has made in recent years. The enhancements made to SHUSA’s and SC’s risk programs in response to the 2017 Written Agreement are now fully embedded in Santander’s US operations.

A sum of 3649260 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.79M shares. Banco Santander S.A. shares reached a high of $3.54 and dropped to a low of $3.49 until finishing in the latest session at $3.54.

The one-year SAN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -30.15. The average equity rating for SAN stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $2.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.31.

SAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, SAN shares dropped by -2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.46 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.43, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 2.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Banco Santander S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.97. Banco Santander S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.59.

Return on Total Capital for SAN is now 1.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 567.96. Additionally, SAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 402.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] managed to generate an average of -$45,876 per employee.

SAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander S.A. go to -13.25%.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $967 million, or 1.60% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 106,227,829, which is approximately 5.547% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 21,110,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.73 million in SAN stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $62.52 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly -0.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Santander S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 25,775,817 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 11,463,289 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 235,885,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,124,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,016,745 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,443,378 shares during the same period.