Craig Hallum lifts Porch Group Inc. [PRCH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Porch Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PRCH] slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.30 at the close of the session, down -0.23%. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Porch Group Closes Homeowners of America Acquisition, Creating One of the Largest InsurTech Companies.

Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services industry, successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of Homeowners of America (HOA), making Porch one of the largest Insurance Technology (InsurTech) companies.

HOA is a Managing General Agent and insurance carrier hybrid with high margins and a capital efficient reinsurance strategy which limits retained risk. HOA primarily operates in six states, including Texas, Arizona, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia. The company was founded in 2006 in Texas, a $10 billion homeowners insurance market, and was the 12th largest home insurer in Texas in 2019. HOA is licensed to operate in 31 states, positioning it for nationwide expansion as part of Porch.

Porch Group Inc. stock is now 21.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PRCH Stock saw the intraday high of $17.66 and lowest of $16.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.41, which means current price is +38.18% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, PRCH reached a trading volume of 6684427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Porch Group Inc. [PRCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRCH shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Porch Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Porch Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Porch Group Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has PRCH stock performed recently?

Porch Group Inc. [PRCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, PRCH shares dropped by -6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.70 for Porch Group Inc. [PRCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.50, while it was recorded at 17.54 for the last single week of trading, and 13.12 for the last 200 days.

Porch Group Inc. [PRCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Porch Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Porch Group Inc. [PRCH]

There are presently around $571 million, or 42.00% of PRCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRCH stocks are: GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA with ownership of 4,106,618, which is approximately 41.056% of the company’s market cap and around 13.10% of the total institutional ownership; FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP, holding 3,518,504 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.87 million in PRCH stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $39.33 million in PRCH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

46 institutional holders increased their position in Porch Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PRCH] by around 22,045,155 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 5,923,439 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 5,017,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,985,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRCH stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,893,088 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 4,573,358 shares during the same period.