Cowen lifts Gogo Inc. [GOGO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOGO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.40% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.44%. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Gogo Announces Convertible Debt Exchange and Begins Refinancing Process.

GTCR Agrees to Exchange Convertible Debt for Gogo Shares; GTCR Managing Director Mark Anderson Joins Gogo’s Board.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Company Begins Process to Refinance Senior Secured Notes and ABL Facility.

Over the last 12 months, GOGO stock rose by 514.17%. The one-year Gogo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.52. The average equity rating for GOGO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $925.86 million, with 83.39 million shares outstanding and 40.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, GOGO stock reached a trading volume of 3120749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gogo Inc. [GOGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOGO shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOGO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Gogo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Gogo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on GOGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gogo Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOGO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GOGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.44. With this latest performance, GOGO shares dropped by -12.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 514.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.70 for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.85, while it was recorded at 10.38 for the last single week of trading, and 8.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gogo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gogo Inc. [GOGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.31 and a Gross Margin at +63.46. Gogo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.00.

Return on Total Capital for GOGO is now 11.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.64. Additionally, GOGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 211.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 180.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gogo Inc. [GOGO] managed to generate an average of -$139,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Gogo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GOGO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gogo Inc. posted -1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -181.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gogo Inc. go to 10.00%.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $536 million, or 59.10% of GOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGO stocks are: GTCR LLC with ownership of 12,674,482, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6,185,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.38 million in GOGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $42.07 million in GOGO stock with ownership of nearly 5.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gogo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOGO] by around 19,024,233 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 8,307,558 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 21,109,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,441,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGO stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,558,358 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,094,345 shares during the same period.