Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] Revenue clocked in at $8.56 billion, up 2.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Constellation Brands Inc. [NYSE: STZ] loss -4.57% or -10.73 points to close at $224.21 with a heavy trading volume of 4373579 shares. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Constellation Brands, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 8, 2021 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75788.

It opened the trading session at $224.54, the shares rose to $226.765 and dropped to $220.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STZ points out that the company has recorded 24.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -50.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, STZ reached to a volume of 4373579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STZ shares is $252.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

OTR Global have made an estimate for Constellation Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Constellation Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $154 to $210, while MKM Partners kept a Neutral rating on STZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Brands Inc. is set at 5.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for STZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for STZ in the course of the last twelve months was 26.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for STZ stock

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, STZ shares dropped by -1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.03 for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 226.28, while it was recorded at 231.07 for the last single week of trading, and 201.00 for the last 200 days.

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.19 and a Gross Margin at +51.81. Constellation Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.14.

Return on Total Capital for STZ is now 10.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.05. Additionally, STZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] managed to generate an average of -$1,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Constellation Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Constellation Brands Inc. posted 2.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Brands Inc. go to 8.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]

There are presently around $31,170 million, or 83.50% of STZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,414,544, which is approximately -0.678% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,482,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in STZ stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.64 billion in STZ stock with ownership of nearly -40.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellation Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 552 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Brands Inc. [NYSE:STZ] by around 13,171,803 shares. Additionally, 476 investors decreased positions by around 15,083,588 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 110,766,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,022,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STZ stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,146,299 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,521,125 shares during the same period.