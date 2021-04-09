Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] moved down -3.53: Why It’s Important

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.44%. The company report on April 2, 2021 that Chindata Group Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

51 percent of its owned hyperscale data centers powered by renewable energy in 2020.

Chindata Group (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, has released its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which highlights the company’s 2020 ESG results towards its 2030 carbon-neutrality goal and digital-inclusiveness vision.

The one-year Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.94. The average equity rating for CD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.50 billion, with 360.03 million shares outstanding and 40.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 985.16K shares, CD stock reached a trading volume of 4072049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CD shares is $22.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Limited is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85.

CD Stock Performance Analysis:

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.44. With this latest performance, CD shares dropped by -18.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.39% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.93 for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.75, while it was recorded at 16.24 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Chindata Group Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.54 and a Gross Margin at +40.02. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.47.

Return on Total Capital for CD is now 0.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.19. Additionally, CD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] Insider Position Details

Positions in Chindata Group Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CD] by around 22,642,533 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 42,660,424 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 18,155,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,147,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CD stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,509,082 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,821,585 shares during the same period.