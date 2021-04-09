Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB] Stock trading around $55.00 per share: What’s Next?

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: CMMB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 111.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 91.57%. The company report on March 29, 2021 that Chemomab Announces Four New Appointments to the Board of Directors and Completion of PIPE Financing.

Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need, announced the appointment of Dr. Alan Moses, Dr. Claude Nicaise, Mr. Joel Maryles, and Mr. Neil Cohen to Chemomab’s Board of Directors. Dr. Stephen Squinto will remain Chairman of Chemomab’s Board. Dr. Adi Mor and Dr. Nissim Darvish will also continue in their prior role as Directors, where Dr. Darvish will serve as Chair of the Compensation Committee.

Chemomab also closed its previously announced private investment in public equity (PIPE) and received gross proceeds of $45.5 million. Following the closing of the PIPE, approximately 11.9 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) of the Company are outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

Over the last 12 months, CMMB stock rose by 379.76%. The average equity rating for CMMB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $597.85 million, with 0.12 million shares outstanding and 0.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 167.13K shares, CMMB stock reached a trading volume of 2779346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 12.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

CMMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 91.57. With this latest performance, CMMB shares dropped by -32.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 191.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 379.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.77, while it was recorded at 32.84 for the last single week of trading, and 29.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Fundamentals:

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

CMMB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. posted -4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -51.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMMB.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.70% of CMMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMMB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 5,342, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 4,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in CMMB stocks shares; and REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC, currently with $86000.0 in CMMB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ:CMMB] by around 10,145 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 39,530 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 37,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMMB stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,613 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 39,530 shares during the same period.