bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] stock Upgrade by Mizuho analyst, price target now $69

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.83% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.25%. The company report on April 8, 2021 that The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BLUE, ROOT and VRM.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)Class Period: May 11, 2020 – November 4, 2020Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 13, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, BLUE stock dropped by -31.47%. The one-year bluebird bio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.93. The average equity rating for BLUE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.95 billion, with 66.43 million shares outstanding and 66.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, BLUE stock reached a trading volume of 1138524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $48.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $76 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for bluebird bio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.08.

BLUE Stock Performance Analysis:

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.25. With this latest performance, BLUE shares dropped by -3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.58 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.96, while it was recorded at 30.04 for the last single week of trading, and 49.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into bluebird bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -251.07 and a Gross Margin at +90.13. bluebird bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -246.75.

Return on Total Capital for BLUE is now -41.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.24. Additionally, BLUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] managed to generate an average of -$510,054 per employee.bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

BLUE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, bluebird bio Inc. posted -3.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,796 million, or 95.40% of BLUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 8,128,284, which is approximately 0.358% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,463,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.59 million in BLUE stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $154.43 million in BLUE stock with ownership of nearly -25.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in bluebird bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BLUE] by around 6,625,771 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 7,431,721 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 48,147,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,205,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLUE stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,094,702 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,542,030 shares during the same period.