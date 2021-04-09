Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Is Currently -2.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] price plunged by -2.73 percent to reach at -$3.66. The company report on April 7, 2021 that Beyond Meat® Opens World-Class Plant-Based Meat Manufacturing Facility in China to Accelerate Localized Production and Innovation.

Beyond Meat becomes the first multinational company focused solely on plant-based meat production to open its own production facility in China.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a global plant-based protein company, announced the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the Jiaxing Economic & Technological Development Zone (JXEDZ) near Shanghai. As Beyond Meat’s first end-to-end manufacturing facility outside the U.S., the cutting-edge plant in Jiaxing is expected to significantly increase the speed and scale in which the company can produce and distribute its products within the region while also improving Beyond Meat’s cost structure and sustainability of operations.

A sum of 4742228 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.23M shares. Beyond Meat Inc. shares reached a high of $140.70 and dropped to a low of $129.91 until finishing in the latest session at $130.29.

The one-year BYND stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.16. The average equity rating for BYND stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $128.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Underperform rating on BYND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 7.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55.

BYND Stock Performance Analysis:

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.04 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.65, while it was recorded at 131.47 for the last single week of trading, and 144.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Beyond Meat Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.75 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.97.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now -7.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.93. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$75,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

BYND Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beyond Meat Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 142.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,959 million, or 50.00% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 5,322,371, which is approximately 74.727% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,087,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $532.58 million in BYND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $283.14 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 2.895% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 7,805,542 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 4,150,127 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 18,431,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,387,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,183,218 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,342,434 shares during the same period.