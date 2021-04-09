Bernstein slashes price target on Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] – find out why.

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] jumped around 1.16 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $89.44 at the close of the session, up 1.31%. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Philip Morris International Announces the Nomination of International Executives to Its Board of Directors.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) announced in the 2021 Proxy Statement filed that its Board of Directors has nominated two new members, Dr. Juan José Daboub and Mr. Shlomo Yanai.

Additionally, Mr. Jacek Olczak has been nominated to the Board following the announcement of his appointment as CEO, a role he will assume immediately following the Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 5.

Philip Morris International Inc. stock is now 8.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PM Stock saw the intraday high of $89.66 and lowest of $88.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 91.25, which means current price is +14.17% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 5035377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $98.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $80, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on PM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 76.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has PM stock performed recently?

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 2.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.18 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.30, while it was recorded at 88.60 for the last single week of trading, and 79.82 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.04 and a Gross Margin at +66.38. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.00.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 55.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.59. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 163.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] managed to generate an average of $113,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Philip Morris International Inc. posted 1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 11.42%.

Insider trade positions for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

There are presently around $103,505 million, or 75.40% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,884,229, which is approximately -0.652% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 90,439,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.09 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $7.36 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly -1.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 842 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 50,681,894 shares. Additionally, 796 investors decreased positions by around 49,596,215 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 1,056,977,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,157,255,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 229 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,612,284 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 3,740,007 shares during the same period.