Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] fell -24.83% so far this year. What now?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.61%. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Ault Global Holdings’ Coolisys Power Electronics Receives $10.5 Million Order for Residential Electric Vehicle Chargers.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies Corp. (“Coolisys”), has received a $10.5 million purchase order for 30,000 7kW residential EV charging systems. Coolisys received the purchase order in conjunction with entering into a three-year Purchase and Resale Agreement (“Agreement”) for the residential chargers with Origin Micro and its subsidiary, iNetSupply.com (collectively, “iNet”). Coolisys anticipates that it will, in connection with fulfilling the purchase order, sell accessories to the residential charging EV systems in the approximate amount of $1.5 million through iNet. The 7kW wall-mount charging system runs on 208/240 volts and is compatible with the SAE J1772 charging connector, with the option to add an adapter to charge Tesla vehicles.

iNet is a leader in distributing new products for many popular brands including Lenovo, Dell, HP and Cisco through its strong relationships with traditional and e-commerce channels and platforms. The 7kW wall-mount residential charger and its peripherals will be available for purchase and preorder at iNetSupply.com. We expect that the 7kW wall-mount charger and peripherals will during the next few months be listed on Newegg.com, NeweggBusiness.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com and Walmart.com. iNet is highly regarded for delivering product integrity and customer service to businesses and consumers.

Over the last 12 months, DPW stock rose by 112.34%.

The market cap for the stock reached $93.00 million, with 49.32 million shares outstanding and 16.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.45M shares, DPW stock reached a trading volume of 4625249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

DPW Stock Performance Analysis:

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, DPW shares dropped by -8.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 3.25 for the last single week of trading, and 3.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ault Global Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.60 and a Gross Margin at +22.86. Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -124.15.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -77.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.01. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$156,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 12.00% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 687,935, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 524,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 million in DPW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.81 million in DPW stock with ownership of nearly 360.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ault Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 2,128,510 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 414,103 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 280,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,262,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,602,303 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 414,103 shares during the same period.