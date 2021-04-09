Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] stock Downgrade by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $14

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE: APLE] price surged by 1.13 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company”) announced that it plans to report first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6, 2021, and host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 7, 2021, to discuss the results.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial 877-407-9039, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial 201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at ir.applehospitalityreit.com.

A sum of 3049867 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.96M shares. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares reached a high of $15.31 and dropped to a low of $14.85 until finishing in the latest session at $15.27.

The one-year APLE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.84. The average equity rating for APLE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLE shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on APLE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

APLE Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.80. With this latest performance, APLE shares gained by 4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.03 for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.32, while it was recorded at 15.01 for the last single week of trading, and 11.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.45 and a Gross Margin at -14.25. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.15.

Return on Total Capital for APLE is now -2.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.59. Additionally, APLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] managed to generate an average of -$10,188,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

APLE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APLE.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,406 million, or 73.60% of APLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,027,828, which is approximately 1.78% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,449,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $235.91 million in APLE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $160.29 million in APLE stock with ownership of nearly -14.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE:APLE] by around 36,852,944 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 27,109,308 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 93,606,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,569,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLE stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,682,441 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 10,246,599 shares during the same period.