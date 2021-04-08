Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] is -4.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] plunged by -$6.71 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $333.44 during the day while it closed the day at $323.08. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Zoom and SolarWinds Corporation on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM).

Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock has also gained 3.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZM stock has declined by -10.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.44% and lost -4.22% year-on date.

The market cap for ZM stock reached $93.46 billion, with 287.72 million shares outstanding and 191.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 4124107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $471.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $375, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on ZM stock. On March 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ZM shares from 501 to 541.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 20.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 67.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.05 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 364.72, while it was recorded at 324.87 for the last single week of trading, and 372.67 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.89 and a Gross Margin at +65.06. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.33.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 27.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.75. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] managed to generate an average of $151,860 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 122.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 17.05%.

There are presently around $37,004 million, or 49.50% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 13,503,139, which is approximately -6.623% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,764,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.8 billion in ZM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.46 billion in ZM stock with ownership of nearly 20.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 554 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 22,263,624 shares. Additionally, 425 investors decreased positions by around 18,509,959 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 73,760,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,534,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,726,452 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 5,912,788 shares during the same period.