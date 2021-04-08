why Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $131.67

Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE: SI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.97% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.76%. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Silvergate Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) (“Silvergate” or the “Company”), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, with a conference call to follow at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-844-378-6480, or for international callers 1-412-317-1088, and requesting to be joined to the Silvergate Capital Corporation First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 20, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529, or for international callers 1-412-317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 10154088. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 4, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, SI stock rose by 1461.89%. The one-year Silvergate Capital Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.76. The average equity rating for SI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.27 billion, with 18.74 million shares outstanding and 16.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, SI stock reached a trading volume of 1318819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SI shares is $131.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Silvergate Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on SI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silvergate Capital Corporation is set at 19.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 129.21.

SI Stock Performance Analysis:

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, SI shares gained by 28.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 854.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1461.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.03 for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.36, while it was recorded at 146.89 for the last single week of trading, and 54.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Silvergate Capital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.94. Silvergate Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.61.

Return on Total Capital for SI is now 9.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.53. Additionally, SI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] managed to generate an average of $120,546 per employee.

SI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Silvergate Capital Corporation posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SI.

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,300 million, or 43.60% of SI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SI stocks are: SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,214,491, which is approximately -23.198% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,144,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.93 million in SI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $92.41 million in SI stock with ownership of nearly 3.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silvergate Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE:SI] by around 3,746,905 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 4,974,767 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 522,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,244,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SI stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,587,609 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,047,432 shares during the same period.