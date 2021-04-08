why Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $113.23

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] price plunged by -0.49 percent to reach at -$0.48. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Hearthstone® Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens™, Live.

The first expansion of the Year of the Gryphon introduces 135 all-new cards inspired by one of World of Warcraft®’s most iconic and beloved locales.

Also live is the new 235-card Core set, which replaces the existing Basic and Classic sets, and is available to unlock free to all Hearthstone players.

A sum of 4468089 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.92M shares. Activision Blizzard Inc. shares reached a high of $97.33 and dropped to a low of $96.41 until finishing in the latest session at $96.84.

The one-year ATVI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.47. The average equity rating for ATVI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $113.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $75 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $80, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on ATVI stock. On July 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ATVI shares from 75 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 33.59.

ATVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.51. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 8.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.00 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.02, while it was recorded at 96.11 for the last single week of trading, and 85.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Activision Blizzard Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.00 and a Gross Margin at +71.92. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.16.

Return on Total Capital for ATVI is now 16.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.90. Additionally, ATVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] managed to generate an average of $231,263 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

ATVI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 52.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 17.83%.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $65,530 million, or 90.80% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,862,085, which is approximately -0.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,457,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.66 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.69 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -12.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 721 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 66,838,478 shares. Additionally, 501 investors decreased positions by around 60,762,297 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 549,077,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 676,678,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 213 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,193,155 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 6,773,447 shares during the same period.