Wall Street Analyst Resumed Amphenol Corporation [APH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Amphenol Corporation [NYSE: APH] closed the trading session at $67.29 on 04/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $67.22, while the highest price level was $68.63. The company report on April 7, 2021 that Amphenol Completes Acquisition of MTS Systems.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH), a leading global provider of high-technology interconnect, antenna and sensor solutions, announced that it has completed its acquisition of MTS Systems Corporation (“MTS”). In connection with the close of the transaction, MTS common stock will cease to trade on the NASDAQ.

“We are excited to have completed our acquisition of MTS and to welcome the talented MTS team to the Amphenol family,” said R. Adam Norwitt, Amphenol’s President and CEO. “The combined strength and breadth of our companies’ highly complementary sensor product portfolios will allow us to offer our customers an expanded array of innovative technologies across multiple end markets. We look forward to the new opportunities created by the collective strengths of Amphenol and MTS Sensors as we further capitalize on the long-term growth potential of the electronics revolution.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.91 percent and weekly performance of 2.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, APH reached to a volume of 4129468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amphenol Corporation [APH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $71.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amphenol Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Amphenol Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on APH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corporation is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 38.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

APH stock trade performance evaluation

Amphenol Corporation [APH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, APH shares gained by 9.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.05 for Amphenol Corporation [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.69, while it was recorded at 67.48 for the last single week of trading, and 59.37 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corporation [APH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amphenol Corporation [APH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.19 and a Gross Margin at +30.98. Amphenol Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.99.

Return on Total Capital for APH is now 18.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amphenol Corporation [APH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.06. Additionally, APH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amphenol Corporation [APH] managed to generate an average of $15,043 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Amphenol Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amphenol Corporation [APH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amphenol Corporation posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corporation go to 11.20%.

Amphenol Corporation [APH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38,223 million, or 96.40% of APH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,587,088, which is approximately -1.451% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,708,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.08 billion in APH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.92 billion in APH stock with ownership of nearly -4.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amphenol Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 403 institutional holders increased their position in Amphenol Corporation [NYSE:APH] by around 38,583,581 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 31,867,982 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 497,576,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 568,027,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APH stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,300,392 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,510,980 shares during the same period.