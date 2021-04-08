Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] Is Currently -0.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE: VET] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.43% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.88%. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 and 2020 Reserves Information.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”, “We”, “Our”, “Us” or the “Company”) (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 along with our 2020 reserves information.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The audited financial statements, management discussion and analysis and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 will be available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, and on Vermilion’s website at www.vermilionenergy.com.

Over the last 12 months, VET stock rose by 93.11%. The average equity rating for VET stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.11 billion, with 158.90 million shares outstanding and 155.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, VET stock reached a trading volume of 4319999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Vermilion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vermilion Energy Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for VET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51.

VET Stock Performance Analysis:

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88. With this latest performance, VET shares dropped by -1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 178.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.30 for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.53, while it was recorded at 7.20 for the last single week of trading, and 4.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vermilion Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.79 and a Gross Margin at -7.69. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -133.01.

Return on Total Capital for VET is now -5.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.72. Additionally, VET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 217.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] managed to generate an average of -$2,031,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

VET Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vermilion Energy Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vermilion Energy Inc. go to 22.76%.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $171 million, or 19.31% of VET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,255,294, which is approximately -0.048% of the company’s market cap and around 2.47% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, holding 2,511,461 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.61 million in VET stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $12.83 million in VET stock with ownership of nearly 251.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE:VET] by around 6,806,767 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,311,471 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 13,276,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,394,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VET stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,237,722 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,748,885 shares during the same period.