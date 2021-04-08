UBS lifts L Brands Inc. [LB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

L Brands Inc. [NYSE: LB] gained 3.63% on the last trading session, reaching $64.29 price per share at the time. The company report on March 26, 2021 that L Brands Increases First Quarter Earnings Guidance.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) is increasing its first quarter earnings guidance due to improved sales trends which the company believes are primarily driven by unusual shifts in consumer spending patterns, resulting from government stimulus payments, a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions and other factors. The company is now forecasting a first quarter earnings per share range of $0.85 to $1.00 versus its previous range of $0.55 to $0.65, excluding any charges related to the early extinguishment of debt. The previously mentioned factors have led to a stronger first quarter forecast at both Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret. The environment remains uncertain, and there is no assurance that these improved trends will continue.

ABOUT L BRANDS:L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

L Brands Inc. represents 278.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.94 billion with the latest information. LB stock price has been found in the range of $62.50 to $65.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, LB reached a trading volume of 4987412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about L Brands Inc. [LB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LB shares is $66.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for L Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $54 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for L Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on LB stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LB shares from 50 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for L Brands Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for LB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for LB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for LB stock

L Brands Inc. [LB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.26. With this latest performance, LB shares gained by 16.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 412.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.01 for L Brands Inc. [LB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.65, while it was recorded at 62.35 for the last single week of trading, and 36.87 for the last 200 days.

L Brands Inc. [LB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and L Brands Inc. [LB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.84 and a Gross Margin at +41.21. L Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.12.

Return on Total Capital for LB is now 22.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.06. Additionally, LB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, L Brands Inc. [LB] managed to generate an average of $9,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.L Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

L Brands Inc. [LB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, L Brands Inc. posted -0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for L Brands Inc. go to 14.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at L Brands Inc. [LB]

There are presently around $13,835 million, or 79.50% of LB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LB stocks are: LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 26,265,094, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,127,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in LB stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.26 billion in LB stock with ownership of nearly -18.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in L Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in L Brands Inc. [NYSE:LB] by around 23,950,289 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 22,993,722 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 168,254,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,198,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LB stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,862,254 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,935,136 shares during the same period.