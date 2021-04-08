U.S. Bancorp [USB] moved up 1.03: Why It’s Important

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] jumped around 0.58 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $56.81 at the close of the session, up 1.03%. The company report on April 6, 2021 that #StopAsianHate: U.S. Bank Provides Additional Support to AAPI Organizations.

U.S. Bank announced $60,000 in additional support to Asian American and Asian Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities to combat biases and acts of violence. The U.S. Bank Foundation grants were distributed to AAPI organizations in Southern and Northern California, Atlanta, Seattle and the Twin Cities.

“Violence and xenophobia against Asian American and Asian Pacific Islander individuals cannot be tolerated,” said Greg Cunningham, Chief Diversity Officer for U.S. Bank. “In continued support to the AAPI community, we are investing in organizations across the country to combat these biases and acts of violence. We stand with our AAPI employees, customers and communities.”.

U.S. Bancorp stock is now 21.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. USB Stock saw the intraday high of $56.87 and lowest of $56.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.02, which means current price is +33.77% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.01M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 5068814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $57.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $55, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 72.65.

How has USB stock performed recently?

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 5.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.65 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.07, while it was recorded at 56.11 for the last single week of trading, and 42.91 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.28. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.44.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 5.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.26. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $72,502 per employee.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Bancorp posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $63,576 million, or 76.30% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 131,137,998, which is approximately -0.624% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 107,252,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.09 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.31 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -4.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 740 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 51,752,698 shares. Additionally, 690 investors decreased positions by around 44,324,753 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 1,023,026,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,119,103,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 237 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,961,698 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,477,683 shares during the same period.