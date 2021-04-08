Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] gain 15.06% so far this year. What now?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] price plunged by -3.41 percent to reach at -$1.37. The company report on April 7, 2021 that Trip.com Group Launches Hong Kong Public Offering.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, announced the launch of its Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”), which forms part of the global offering (the “Offering”) of 31,635,600 ordinary shares of the Company (the “Offer Shares” or “Shares”) and listing of its Shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) under the stock code “9961.”.

The Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share of the Company, will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”). Investors in the Offering will only be able to purchase Shares and will not be able to take delivery of ADSs. Upon listing of the ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the ordinary shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be fully fungible with the ADSs listed on Nasdaq.

A sum of 6359662 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.93M shares. Trip.com Group Limited shares reached a high of $40.10 and dropped to a low of $38.185 until finishing in the latest session at $38.81.

The one-year TCOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.31. The average equity rating for TCOM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $43.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on TCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.04.

TCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, TCOM shares dropped by -0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.18 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.32, while it was recorded at 39.69 for the last single week of trading, and 32.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trip.com Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.77 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.73.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now -0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.21. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] managed to generate an average of -$14,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TCOM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trip.com Group Limited posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trip.com Group Limited go to 3.25%.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,202 million, or 70.60% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 37,360,161, which is approximately 9.791% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 36,324,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in TCOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $812.08 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 3.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trip.com Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 36,700,416 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 38,243,175 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 316,749,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 391,693,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,699,884 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,337,294 shares during the same period.