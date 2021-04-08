Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] moved up 12.85: Why It’s Important

Titan Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: TMDI] traded at a high on 04/07/21, posting a 12.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.02. The company report on April 5, 2021 that Titan Medical to Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference.

Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, announced that David McNally, President, CEO and Chairman of Titan Medical, will present an overview of the Company and its Enos™ robotic single access surgical system at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET. A link to the presentation will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation on Titan Medical’s website under the “Investors” section.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 36292986 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Titan Medical Inc. stands at 10.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.03%.

The market cap for TMDI stock reached $221.24 million, with 109.53 million shares outstanding and 99.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, TMDI reached a trading volume of 36292986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Titan Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Titan Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan Medical Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.06.

How has TMDI stock performed recently?

Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.13. With this latest performance, TMDI shares gained by 16.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 176.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 796.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.01 for Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.28, while it was recorded at 1.80 for the last single week of trading, and 1.32 for the last 200 days.

Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.98. Titan Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.92.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 267.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.

Insider trade positions for Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI]

There are presently around $7 million, or 4.05% of TMDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMDI stocks are: MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,250,000, which is approximately -16.667% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 589,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 million in TMDI stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.56 million in TMDI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Titan Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:TMDI] by around 1,138,594 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 470,555 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 1,727,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,336,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMDI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 931,190 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 205,965 shares during the same period.