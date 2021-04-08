ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] Revenue clocked in at $9.00 million, up 11.24% YTD: What’s Next?

ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ: PIXY] jumped around 0.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.77 at the close of the session, up 11.69%. The company report on January 15, 2021 that ShiftPixy, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Q1 Results.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a Florida-based staffing enterprise that designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, announced results for the quarter ended November 30, 2020 (“2021 First Quarter”).

2021 First Quarter Financial Highlights.

ShiftPixy Inc. stock is now 11.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PIXY Stock saw the intraday high of $2.96 and lowest of $2.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.56, which means current price is +22.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, PIXY reached a trading volume of 5743076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShiftPixy Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has PIXY stock performed recently?

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.39. With this latest performance, PIXY shares gained by 6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.79 for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 3.42 for the last 200 days.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -208.69 and a Gross Margin at +7.93. ShiftPixy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1046.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] managed to generate an average of -$1,966,696 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.ShiftPixy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.60% of PIXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIXY stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 960,007, which is approximately 479903.5% of the company’s market cap and around 63.34% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 173,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.48 million in PIXY stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.23 million in PIXY stock with ownership of nearly 94.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ShiftPixy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ:PIXY] by around 1,168,193 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 106,094 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 102,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,377,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIXY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,214 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 83,956 shares during the same period.