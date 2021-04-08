ROTH Capital slashes price target on Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] – find out why.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APDN] gained 13.20% on the last trading session, reaching $8.23 price per share at the time. The company report on April 7, 2021 that Applied DNA and Northwell Health Establish SARS-CoV-2 Mutation and Variant Tracking Program.

– Offers Valuable Real-Time Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 Mutations and VoCs-.

– Program Powered by Applied DNA’s Mutation-targeted qPCR Assays and NGS Platform -.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. represents 7.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $58.19 million with the latest information. APDN stock price has been found in the range of $7.90 to $9.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, APDN reached a trading volume of 9315828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $18 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $12, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on APDN stock. On July 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APDN shares from 18 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for APDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for APDN stock

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.92. With this latest performance, APDN shares gained by 5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.72 for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.35, while it was recorded at 7.54 for the last single week of trading, and 8.30 for the last 200 days.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] shares currently have an operating margin of -648.98 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -674.46.

Return on Total Capital for APDN is now -286.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -375.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -534.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -174.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.02. Additionally, APDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] managed to generate an average of -$213,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. posted -0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APDN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]

There are presently around $4 million, or 10.00% of APDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 157,597, which is approximately 13.301% of the company’s market cap and around 10.47% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 87,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in APDN stocks shares; and CREATIVE PLANNING, currently with $0.67 million in APDN stock with ownership of nearly 39.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APDN] by around 112,584 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 47,828 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 302,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 463,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APDN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,896 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 27,903 shares during the same period.