Robert W. Baird lifts Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gritstone Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: GRTS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.96% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.11%. The company report on March 29, 2021 that Gritstone Announces First Person Dosed with its Second-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine in Phase 1 Study Conducted and Supported by NIAID/IDCRC.

– Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Study of CORAL Expected Mid-year –.

– Study will Assess Antibody and CD8+ T Cell Responses to Spike and Additional Non-Spike Antigens from SARS-CoV-2 with Aim of Augmenting Clinical Protection Against Spike Variants of Concern –.

Over the last 12 months, GRTS stock rose by 32.93%. The average equity rating for GRTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $401.60 million, with 39.37 million shares outstanding and 37.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, GRTS stock reached a trading volume of 1551434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Gritstone Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gritstone Oncology Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 100.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77.

GRTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, GRTS shares dropped by -36.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 216.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.99 for Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.99, while it was recorded at 9.65 for the last single week of trading, and 6.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gritstone Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2626.13. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2608.72.

Return on Total Capital for GRTS is now -60.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.05. Additionally, GRTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS] managed to generate an average of -$623,160 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

GRTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gritstone Oncology Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRTS.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $291 million, or 66.30% of GRTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRTS stocks are: VERSANT VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,450,638, which is approximately 43.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,421,287 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.24 million in GRTS stocks shares; and REDMILE GROUP, LLC, currently with $27.05 million in GRTS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gritstone Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Gritstone Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:GRTS] by around 12,233,790 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,438,141 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 18,204,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,876,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRTS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,960,982 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 412,745 shares during the same period.