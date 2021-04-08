RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $20

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] closed the trading session at $9.56 on 04/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.50, while the highest price level was $10.00. The company report on March 26, 2021 that RLX Technology Inc – ADR to Host Earnings Call.

RLX Technology Inc – ADR (NYSE:RLX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 26, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75821.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.05M shares, RLX reached to a volume of 4329025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.10.

RLX stock trade performance evaluation

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.37.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.67 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.12, while it was recorded at 10.21 for the last single week of trading.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.99. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.35.

Return on Total Capital for RLX is now 1.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.27. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.