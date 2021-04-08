Qilian International Holding Group Limited [QLI] Revenue clocked in at $50.00 million, down -51.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Qilian International Holding Group Limited [NASDAQ: QLI] traded at a high on 04/07/21, posting a 7.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.90. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Qilian International Holding Group Limited CEO Receives Outstanding Entrepreneur Award.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI), a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Zhanchang Xin, received the Outstanding Entrepreneur Award from the Economic and Technological Development Zone of Jiuquan City in February 2021. The Outstanding Entrepreneur Award is presented to chief executive officers of businesses in a wide range of industries and sectors with leadership skills, innovation, and entrepreneurial vision.

Mr. Xin commented: “I am honored to receive the Outstanding Entrepreneur Award and I am proud of all the work our team has done over the years to make it happen. The award underscores that the Company, its products and its brand have been widely recognized by our customers. Maintaining our market position and improving our branding is critical to our development. We see the award as a further validation of our leading position in the industry and a positive representation of our customers’ overall enthusiasm for our products, which will drive our business growth. This achievement also highlights the Company’s commitment and passion to produce suitable products to benefit customers and create long-term value to our investors.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1100244 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Qilian International Holding Group Limited stands at 8.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.19%.

The market cap for QLI stock reached $174.24 million, with 35.56 million shares outstanding and 8.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 752.94K shares, QLI reached a trading volume of 1100244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qilian International Holding Group Limited is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for QLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for QLI in the course of the last twelve months was 37.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has QLI stock performed recently?

Qilian International Holding Group Limited [QLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.30 for Qilian International Holding Group Limited [QLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.85, while it was recorded at 4.66 for the last single week of trading.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited [QLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qilian International Holding Group Limited [QLI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +12.73. Qilian International Holding Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.12.

Return on Total Capital for QLI is now 15.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qilian International Holding Group Limited [QLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.07. Additionally, QLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Qilian International Holding Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.