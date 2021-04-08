Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] Stock trading around $1.34 per share: What’s Next?

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: PT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.54% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.58%. The company report on April 2, 2021 that Pintec Technology Holdings Limited to Hold 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting on May 7, 2021.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PT) (“PINTEC” or the “Company”), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, announced that it has called an extraordinary general meeting (the “EGM”) of shareholders to be held at Floor 9, Room Jupiter, Heng An Building, No. 17, East 3rd Ring Road, Chaoyang, Beijing on May 7, 2021 at 10:00a.m. Local time to consider and vote on the following two proposals (the “Proposals”) as further detailed in the notice of the EGM (the “Notice”):.

THAT the authorized share capital of the Company shall be changed to US$250,000, divided into 2,000,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.000125 each, comprising of (i) 750,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares of a par value of US$0.000125 each, (ii) 250,000,000 Class B Ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.000125 each, and (iii) 1,000,000,000 shares of no specific class of a par value of US$0.000125 each, by the re-designation of 1,000,000,000 authorized but unissued Class A Ordinary Shares as shares of no specific class (the “Re-designation of Share Capital”);.

Over the last 12 months, PT stock dropped by -2.90%.

The market cap for the stock reached $53.19 million, with 39.69 million shares outstanding and 27.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, PT stock reached a trading volume of 12565850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71.

PT Stock Performance Analysis:

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.58. With this latest performance, PT shares gained by 7.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.52 for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4383, while it was recorded at 1.1730 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1349 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.68 and a Gross Margin at +43.18. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.48.

Return on Total Capital for PT is now -46.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -131.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 434.11. Additionally, PT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] managed to generate an average of -$512,117 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.45% of PT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 66,625, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.04% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 49,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66000.0 in PT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $25000.0 in PT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:PT] by around 118,074 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 72,482 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 38,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,210 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 72,482 shares during the same period.