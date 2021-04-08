Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] gain 3.08% so far this year. What now?

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] price plunged by -0.13 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Otis CEO & EVP of Operations to Speak on ESG Conference Call.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) President & CEO Judy Marks and Executive Vice President of Operations Todd Glance will speak about the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) program on a conference call, moderated by Jeff Sprague of Vertical Research Partners, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The company will discuss its ESG strategy, progress and long-term objectives.

The call will be broadcast live and a corresponding presentation will be available on www.otis.com. To join by phone, dial +1-877-735-3703 and an operator will place you on hold until the conference begins. Please allow 15 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference.

A sum of 7225612 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.65M shares. Otis Worldwide Corporation shares reached a high of $70.27 and dropped to a low of $69.41 until finishing in the latest session at $69.63.

The one-year OTIS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.89. The average equity rating for OTIS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $74.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Otis Worldwide Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Otis Worldwide Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corporation is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for OTIS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OTIS Stock Performance Analysis:

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, OTIS shares gained by 6.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.10 for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.68, while it was recorded at 69.26 for the last single week of trading, and 63.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Otis Worldwide Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.97 and a Gross Margin at +29.77. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Total Capital for OTIS is now 61.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 46.66. Additionally, OTIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 243.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] managed to generate an average of $13,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Otis Worldwide Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

OTIS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Otis Worldwide Corporation posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corporation go to 8.99%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,927 million, or 88.80% of OTIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,456,285, which is approximately -1.419% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 33,597,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 billion in OTIS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.24 billion in OTIS stock with ownership of nearly -0.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Otis Worldwide Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 435 institutional holders increased their position in Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS] by around 26,360,074 shares. Additionally, 627 investors decreased positions by around 27,555,663 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 318,442,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,358,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTIS stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,436,565 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,717,757 shares during the same period.