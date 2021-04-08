Market cap of Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL] reaches 93.45M – now what?

Richardson Electronics Ltd. [NASDAQ: RELL] gained 7.30% or 0.51 points to close at $7.50 with a heavy trading volume of 997929 shares. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Richardson Electronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Net Income of $0.2 Million and Non-GAAP Net Income* of $1.8 Million; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Healthcare, PMG and Semiconductor Wafer Fab Revenues Grow Versus Q3 FY20; Higher ALTA750™ Tube Sales.

Q3 and FY21 Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $7.40, the shares rose to $7.94 and dropped to $7.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RELL points out that the company has recorded 77.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -107.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 121.39K shares, RELL reached to a volume of 997929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL]:

Feltl & Co. have made an estimate for Richardson Electronics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2007.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Richardson Electronics Ltd. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for RELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69.

Trading performance analysis for RELL stock

Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.28. With this latest performance, RELL shares gained by 14.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.89 for Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.57, while it was recorded at 6.87 for the last single week of trading, and 5.04 for the last 200 days.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.06 and a Gross Margin at +31.86. Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.18.

Return on Total Capital for RELL is now -1.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.89. Additionally, RELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL] managed to generate an average of -$4,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Richardson Electronics Ltd. posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Richardson Electronics Ltd. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Richardson Electronics Ltd. [RELL]

There are presently around $42 million, or 60.40% of RELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RELL stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 1,028,375, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 902,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.77 million in RELL stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $6.09 million in RELL stock with ownership of nearly -0.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Richardson Electronics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Richardson Electronics Ltd. [NASDAQ:RELL] by around 209,964 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 333,119 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,994,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,537,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RELL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 142,146 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 146,578 shares during the same period.