Market cap of Elite Education Group International Limited [EEIQ] reaches 65.86M – now what?

Elite Education Group International Limited [NASDAQ: EEIQ] traded at a low on 04/07/21, posting a -10.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.58. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Elite Education Group International Limited Announces Partial Exercise of Underwriters Option.

Elite Education Group International Limited (Nasdaq: EEIQ) (“EEG”), a provider of comprehensive, one-stop education solutions for Chinese students interested in study abroad programs in the US and other countries, announced that the underwriters of the Company’s completed $6.0 million initial public offering of 750,000 units have partially exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 31,343 shares of common shares at $7.98 per share. Each unit consists of one common share, one Series A warrant, and one Series B warrant. As previously announced, the underwriters have exercised their option to purchase in full (i) Series A warrants to purchase 112,500 common shares, and (ii) Series B warrants to purchase 112,500 common shares.

The common shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Markets and began trading under the ticker symbol “EEIQ” on March 25, 2021.

The market cap for EEIQ stock reached $65.86 million, with 8.69 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, EEIQ reached a trading volume of 1152189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elite Education Group International Limited is set at 7.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for EEIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.27.

Elite Education Group International Limited [EEIQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.57.

