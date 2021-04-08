Market cap of Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE] reaches 18.02M – now what?

Electro-Sensors Inc. [NASDAQ: ELSE] price surged by 10.42 percent to reach at $0.5. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Quarterly revenue of $1,899,000, down 7.3% from prior-year quarter.

A sum of 3428311 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 213.74K shares. Electro-Sensors Inc. shares reached a high of $5.48 and dropped to a low of $4.848 until finishing in the latest session at $5.30.

Guru’s Opinion on Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electro-Sensors Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

ELSE Stock Performance Analysis:

Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.22. With this latest performance, ELSE shares gained by 11.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.70 for Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.38, while it was recorded at 4.91 for the last single week of trading, and 4.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Electro-Sensors Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at +51.57. Electro-Sensors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.63.

Return on Total Capital for ELSE is now -1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.14. Additionally, ELSE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE] managed to generate an average of -$3,351 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Electro-Sensors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.30 and a Current Ratio set at 22.20.

Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.50% of ELSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELSE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 175,700, which is approximately 61.489% of the company’s market cap and around 34.32% of the total institutional ownership; STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 35,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in ELSE stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $82000.0 in ELSE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electro-Sensors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Electro-Sensors Inc. [NASDAQ:ELSE] by around 83,850 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 46,107 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 119,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELSE stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,950 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.