Market cap of Bonso Electronics International Inc. [BNSO] reaches 48.39M – now what?

Bonso Electronics International Inc. [NASDAQ: BNSO] surged by $3.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.70 during the day while it closed the day at $9.89. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Bonso Reports Half Year Results.

Bonso Electronics International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) announced its unaudited results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2020.

Bonso reported net income for the six-month period ended September 30, 2020, of $0.20 million, or $0.04 basic and diluted income per share, as compared to a net loss of $0.59 million, or $0.13 basic loss per share, posted during the six-month period ended September 30, 2019. Net revenue for the six-month period ended September 30, 2020, increased 84.3% to $8.1 million from $4.4 million for the six-month period ended September 30, 2019. The increased net income resulted principally from the increase in revenue related to the Company’s pet electronic products for the six-month period ended September 30, 2020.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. stock has also gained 71.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNSO stock has inclined by 84.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 126.83% and gained 28.61% year-on date.

The market cap for BNSO stock reached $48.39 million, with 4.89 million shares outstanding and 1.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 45.22K shares, BNSO reached a trading volume of 13442327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bonso Electronics International Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06.

BNSO stock trade performance evaluation

Bonso Electronics International Inc. [BNSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.40. With this latest performance, BNSO shares gained by 89.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 329.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.29 for Bonso Electronics International Inc. [BNSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.16, while it was recorded at 7.52 for the last single week of trading, and 4.53 for the last 200 days.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. [BNSO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bonso Electronics International Inc. [BNSO] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.56 and a Gross Margin at +56.55. Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.04.

Return on Total Capital for BNSO is now -0.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bonso Electronics International Inc. [BNSO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.70. Additionally, BNSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bonso Electronics International Inc. [BNSO] managed to generate an average of $1,834 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. [BNSO]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Bonso Electronics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Bonso Electronics International Inc. [NASDAQ:BNSO] by around 13,107 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 149,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNSO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,407 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.