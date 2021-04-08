Market cap of AMMO Inc. [POWW] reaches 612.88M – now what?

AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ: POWW] gained 8.12% on the last trading session, reaching $7.19 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2021 that AMMO, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Projection in Excess of $27 Million Reflecting 178% Year-Over-Year Growth.

AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, anticipates reporting quarterly revenue of $27 million for its 1st Quarter of the 2022 Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2021, representing 178% growth as compared to its prior year fiscal first quarter.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“We are pleased to start off our 2022 Fiscal Year by advancing into another quarter of strong revenue growth.” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s CEO. Mr. Wagenhals further noted that, “we continue to build on our progress with our company-wide efforts to supply our customers with our premier products. The refinement and expansion of our product offerings, coupled with our team’s strategic capacity increase initiatives continue to bolster AMMO’s ability to address historical market demand, driving revenue as we strive to increase shareholder value.”.

AMMO Inc. represents 92.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $612.88 million with the latest information. POWW stock price has been found in the range of $6.55 to $7.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, POWW reached a trading volume of 9138602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMMO Inc. [POWW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMMO Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for POWW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for POWW stock

AMMO Inc. [POWW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.48. With this latest performance, POWW shares gained by 19.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 153.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 292.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POWW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.21 for AMMO Inc. [POWW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.77, while it was recorded at 6.48 for the last single week of trading, and 3.83 for the last 200 days.

AMMO Inc. [POWW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMMO Inc. [POWW] shares currently have an operating margin of -94.91 and a Gross Margin at -35.69. AMMO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.49.

Return on Total Capital for POWW is now -38.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMMO Inc. [POWW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.36. Additionally, POWW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMMO Inc. [POWW] managed to generate an average of -$115,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.AMMO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMMO Inc. [POWW]

There are presently around $11 million, or 1.60% of POWW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POWW stocks are: PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI with ownership of 453,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 103,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.74 million in POWW stocks shares; and PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD, currently with $0.72 million in POWW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMMO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ:POWW] by around 1,532,745 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 4,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,537,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POWW stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,513,800 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.