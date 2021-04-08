Market cap of Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC] reaches 803.56M – now what?

Altimeter Growth Corp. [NASDAQ: AGC] traded at a high on 04/07/21, posting a 3.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.13.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5347165 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altimeter Growth Corp. stands at 5.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.30%.

The market cap for AGC stock reached $803.56 million, with 56.25 million shares outstanding and 37.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 425.37K shares, AGC reached a trading volume of 5347165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimeter Growth Corp. is set at 0.96 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has AGC stock performed recently?

Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.68.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.71 for Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.08, while it was recorded at 12.33 for the last single week of trading.

Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Altimeter Growth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC]

25 institutional holders increased their position in Altimeter Growth Corp. [NASDAQ:AGC] by around 12,417,087 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,417,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,417,087 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.